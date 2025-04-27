2 men arrested for shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are facing charges of attempted homicide after a late-night shooting in Visalia.

Officers heard multiple gunshots near their substation on NW 3rd Street just before midnight Friday.

Police say a white Tesla drove away from the area and was pulled over.

Four people inside told officers they were shot at, with no one injured.

The victims say the suspects opened fire on Northwest Second Street near Pine.

Officers went to the location and arrested 19-year-old David Cazares and 57-year-old Jaime Ramirez.