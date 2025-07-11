2 men shot and killed in Corcoran identified

Two men have died following a shooting in Corcoran early Thursday morning.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men who were shot and killed in Corcoran have been identified as 30-year-old Joshua Morton and 19-year-old Francisco Montez.

Morton was from Hanford, and Montez was a Corcoran resident.

Just after midnight Thursday, police responded to gunshots as well as a collision near a business on Dairy and Stanley avenues.

When police arrived, they found a woman who they say was hit by Morton. She had just closed her food truck for the night.

Authorities found Morton behind the wheel with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, police confirmed that Montez was being treated at a hospital in Tulare, where he died.

The shootings mark the third homicide incident of the year in the city of Corcoran.

Relatives of the injured woman say she was treated and released from the hospital.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Corcoran Police.