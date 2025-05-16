2 people killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people in Fresno County.

Officers were called out just after 9 pm Thursday to Westlawn and McKinley avenues.

Investigators determined a 22-year-old man from Fresno was driving a Honda Civic north on Westlawn when he went through a stop sign.

At the same time, a 68-year-old woman driving a Chevy Silverado west on McKinley entered the intersection and slammed into the side of the Honda.

McKinley Avenue does not have posted stop signs.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A 20-year-old passenger in his car died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy had minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

