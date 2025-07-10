2 men shot and killed in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died following a shooting in Corcoran early Thursday morning.

The attack happened just after midnight on Dairy and Stanley avenues.

Police were initially called out for a report of both a shooting and car crash.

When they arrived, authorities found someone who had been hit by a vehicle that drove into the driveway of a business and crashed into a wall.

Police found a man in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, Corcoran police were told by Tulare police that there was another gunshot victim who showed up at a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The woman hit by the vehicle is expected to survive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Corcoran police.