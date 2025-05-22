2 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington DC; Israeli embassy staffer believed to be among victims: police

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- An Israeli embassy staff member was believed to be among two people shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The shooting happened outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, law enforcement sources said.

At least one of the people shot is believed to be a member of the Israeli embassy staff.

At least one person is believed to be deceased and a second was transported to a D.C. hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest is being by being questioned by police, law enforcement sources said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.