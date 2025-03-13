2 suspects arrested for 2019 double murder in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested for a deadly shooting in Fresno County more than nine years ago.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Erik Madrigal Garcia and 27-year-old Jonathan Morales Ramos on murder charges.

Ramos is currently in prison for another crime.

In January 2016, deputies found 31-year-old Alfonso Barbosa and 29-year-old Fray Martin Rodriguez shot dead.

The victims were discovered in a car left running on the side of the road near Dinuba and Crawford Avenues -- just east of Reedley.

After years of investigating, detectives identified Garcia and Ramos as suspects.

Investigators believe the two victims were targeted for their involvement in gang activity.