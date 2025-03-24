2 suspects arrested for murder of man in Winton, deputies say

Two people, including a 17-year-old child, have been arrested for the murder of a man in Merced County Saturday night.

Two people, including a 17-year-old child, have been arrested for the murder of a man in Merced County Saturday night.

Two people, including a 17-year-old child, have been arrested for the murder of a man in Merced County Saturday night.

Two people, including a 17-year-old child, have been arrested for the murder of a man in Merced County Saturday night.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people, including a 17-year-old child, have been arrested for the murder of a man in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Bobbi Avenue near Winton Way in Winton.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, now identified as 24-year-old Angel Ramirez of Winton, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot and killed in Merced County, 2 persons of interest under investigation

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old child from Winton for murder and 20-year-old Jerardo Ochoa-Aguilar of Winton for accessory to murder.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home during a party that both the victim and suspect were attending.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.