2 teens, including 9-month pregnant girl, struck by lightning in Indiana: officials

ByIvan Pereira
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Country Squire Lakes, Ind. -- A teenage girl, who is nine months pregnant, and an 18-year-old man were hospitalized Friday night after the tent they were in was struck by lightning, officials in Indiana said.

The unidentified victims were inside their tent, which was in the back of their residence in Country Squire Lakes, Indiana, when the lightning strike happened, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

First responders rushed the pair to a hospital where they were listed in serious but stable condition.

"We have received information that the baby is ok as well," the sheriff's office said.

The relationship of the victims was not immediately known.

