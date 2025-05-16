2-year-old boy survives 15-story fall from Maryland apartment building, suffers only broken arm

A young child fell from the 15th story of a high-rise apartment building on Oak Leaf Drive in Montgomery County, Maryland on Thursday, officials said.

WHITE OAK, Md. -- An investigation is underway after a young child fell from the 15th story of an apartment building in Montgomery County, Maryland on Thursday, WJLA reported.

Officials said the child was taken to the hospital with a broken arm, and a bush may have saved his life.

"I was so scared. I was just thinking, 'If it were my daughter, what would I do?' Because as a mom, hearing that is very, very sad," said apartment resident Grace Andoh.

A rescue crew rushed to the high-rise apartment on Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak.

Once they arrived, they discovered that somehow, the 2-year-old boy's life was saved when he landed on bushes on the ground level.

A mother lives at the apartment next door.

"Imagine, 15 stories, coming down with such speed, and to survive, is incredible," she said.

The fire department said the boy came away from that terrifying balcony fall still conscious.

A broken arm was his only obvious injury.

Parents in the building are shocked after finding out what happened, but they say they know children often play on these balconies. In fact, they typically see people around the bushes searching for things like cell phones and keys that those kids have thrown over the edge.

"The balcony fences are not short," one neighbor said.

But she said the child may have been able to climb onto something.

The incident is still being investigated.

Police said no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

