20 pounds of meth and a gun seized in Merced County traffic stop: CHP

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty pounds of meth are off the streets after a traffic stop in Merced County.
On Tuesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol pulled over a Kia SUV on Highway 99 near Applegate Road for a traffic violation.
Officers asked to search the vehicle but were denied.
That's when they brought in a K-9 that detected drugs in the car.
That allowed officers to get a warrant to search the vehicle where they found the meth along with a gun.
Both people in the car were arrested.