Over 200 passengers sickened with norovirus aboard luxury cruise ship

A norovirus outbreak aboard a luxury cruise ship has left over 224 passengers and 17 crew members ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The affected voyage was a luxury Cunard Line ship traveling from Southampton, England, through New York and the Caribbean before returning to the United Kingdom, according to CruiseMapper.

The ship, Cunard's Queen Mary 2, is scheduled to travel on this route for nearly a month, having departed on March 8 and set to return on April 6.

In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, the Queen Mary 2 prepares to depart the Red Hook Terminal, bound for Southampton, England in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The sweeping norovirus outbreak was reported to the CDC on March 18, according to the agency.

In response to the outbreak, the ship and crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, collected stool specimens for testing and isolated people who had fallen ill, the CDC said.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and is commonly referred to as the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug," according to the CDC.

It is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Other symptoms may include stomach pain, fever, headache, body aches or dehydration, according to the CDC.

The virus is also quite common, especially on ships. There have been 12 GI outbreaks on cruise ships in 2025, so far, according to the CDC.

READ MORE | Norovirus cases are on the rise in the US. Here's what you need to know

According to the federal health agency, every year the norovirus causes between 19 and 21 million illnesses, 109,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths.

A person can become infected by having direct contact with someone who is infected and sharing food or utensils with them; touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then touching their face or mouth; or consuming contaminated foods or liquids.

Typically, an infected person will develop symptoms between 12 to 48 hours after being infected. However, norovirus typically resolves quickly and, in most healthy adults, lasts one to three days, according to the CDC.

There is no specific medication or antiviral for norovirus, meaning the only treatment available is managing symptoms.

The CDC recommends staying hydrated and drinking liquids that replenish electrolytes, which can be depleted through diarrhea and vomiting.

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is one of the best ways to prevent spread. To prevent contamination from food, make sure fruits and vegetables are washed, and that shellfish is cooked to at least an internal temperature of 145 F.

ABC News has reached out to Cunard Line for a comment.