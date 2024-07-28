Donald Trump to attend NJ fundraiser; Kamala Harris campaign says it raised $200 million in a week

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump made a fundraising stop down at the Jersey Shore on Sunday as the race for the White House heats up.

The former president landed at Newark Liberty International Airport overnight as he prepared for a private fundraiser in Deal.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris reportedly hit a new fundraising milestone since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week. The Harris campaign is claiming it raised a record-breaking $200 million in less than a week, with 66% of the funds coming from first-time donors.

Harris attended a fundraiser in Massachusetts on Saturday, taking some time to talk about the former president as the two continue their respective campaigns in the 2024 presidential race.

"Donald Trump intends to take our country backward, just look at his Project 2025 agenda. And can you believe they put that thing in writing, 900 pages of it," Harris said.

On the same day, Trump and his running mate JD Vance rallied supporters in Minnesota, a state that hasn't backed a GOP candidate since 1972.

"So now we have a new candidate to defeat. The most incompetent, unpopular and far-left vice president in American history," said Trump about his Democratic opponent.

Some of the attendees expected to attend Trump's fundraiser in New Jersey include businessman John Catsimatidis and former New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

In New York, a group will gather at the Harriet Tubman statue in Harlem at 1 p.m. to pledge their support for Kamala Harris and motivate others to get the vote out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.