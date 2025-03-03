2025 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winners

On The Red Carpet is live at the 97th Oscars as the stars arrive for Hollywood's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES -- The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is underway! See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Check out the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations and winners below.

Best makeup and hairstyling



"A Different Man"



"Emilia Pérez"



"Nosferatu"



"The Substance"- WINNER



"Wicked"



Best adapted screenplay



"Conclave" Peter Straughan- WINNER



"A Complete Unknown" Jay Cocks and James Mangold



"Emilia Pérez" Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi



"Nickel Boys" Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross



"Sing Sing" Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar



Best original screenplay



"Anora" Sean Baker- WINNER



"The Brutalist" Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold



"A Real Pain" Jesse Eisenberg



"September 5" Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David



"The Substance" Coralie Fargeat



Best costume design



"Wicked" Paul Tazewell- WINNER



"A Complete Unknown" Arianne Phillips



"Conclave" Lisy Christl



"Gladiator II" Janty Yates and Dave Crossman



"Nosferatu" Linda Muir



Best animated short film



"In the Shadow of the Cypress"- WINNER



"Beautiful Men"



"Magic Candies"



"Wander to Wonder"



"Yuck!"



Best animated feature film



"Flow"- WINNER



"Inside Out 2"



"Memoir of a Snail"



"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"



"The Wild Robot"



Best supporting actor



Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"- WINNER



Yura Borisov, "Anora"



Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"



Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"



Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"



Best original score



"The Brutalist" Daniel Blumberg



"Conclave" Volker Bertelmann



"Emilia Pérez" Clément Ducol and Camille



"Wicked" John Powell and Stephen Schwartz



"The Wild Robot" Kris Bowers



Best live action short film



"A Lien"



"Anuja"



"I'm Not a Robot"



"The Last Ranger"



"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"



Best supporting actress



Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"



Ariana Grande, "Wicked"



Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"



Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"



Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"



Best original song



"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"



"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"



"Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"



"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"



"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"



Best documentary feature film



"Black Box Diaries"



"No Other Land"



"Porcelain War"



"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"



"Sugarcane"



Best documentary short film



"Death by Numbers"



"I Am Ready, Warden"



"Incident"



"Instruments of a Beating Heart"



"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"



Best international feature film



"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)



"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)



"Emilia Pérez" (France)



"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)



"Flow" (Latvia)



Best film editing



"Anora" Sean Baker



"The Brutalist" Dávid Jancsó



"Conclave" Nick Emerson



"Emilia Pérez" Juliette Welfling



"Wicked" Myron Kerstein



Best production design



"The Brutalist"



"Conclave"



"Dune: Part Two"



"Nosferatu"



"Wicked"



Best sound



"A Complete Unknown"



"Dune: Part Two"



"Emilia Pérez"



"Wicked"



"The Wild Robot"



Best visual effects



"Alien: Romulus"



"Better Man"



"Dune: Part Two"



"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"



"Wicked"



Best cinematography



"The Brutalist" Lol Crawley



"Dune: Part Two" Greig Fraser



"Emilia Pérez" Paul Guilhaume



"Maria" Ed Lachman



"Nosferatu" Jarin Blaschke



Best actor



Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"



Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"



Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"



Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"



Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"



Best actress



Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"



Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"



Mikey Madison, "Anora"



Demi Moore, "The Substance"



Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"



Best director



Sean Baker, "Anora"



Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"



James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"



Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"



Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"



Best picture



"Anora"



"The Brutalist"



"A Complete Unknown"



"Conclave"



"Dune: Part Two"



"Emilia Pérez"



"I'm Still Here"



"Nickel Boys"



"The Substance"



"Wicked"



