2025 World Ag Expo continues to expand event's reach

Statistics have shown the 2025 World Ag Expo was a success, with numbers continuing to grow despite rainy weather.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The numbers are in after thousands from around the world gathered in Tulare for the 58th Annual World Ag Expo.

The three-day show featured nearly 1,300 exhibitors and welcomed over 100,000 attendees representing 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 80 countries.

More than 80 educational seminars, demonstrations and workshops were held over the three days and covered a variety of topics.

Autonomous solutions, electric vehicles, and AI highlighted the ongoing technological advancements in the industry.

Other popular attractions included various ride and drive demonstrations, the Livestock Demonstration Pavilion, and Food Booths.

The 2026 World Ag Expo will be held February 10th through the 12th.