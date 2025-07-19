21-year-old confessed but not convicted killer pleads not guilty to murder of real estate agent

MADERA COUNTY, Calif, (KFSN) -- A not guilty plea in court on Friday, from the man arrested for the murder of well-known valley real estate agent, 75- year-old Robert "Bob" Boyajian.

The suspect was appointed a public defender in court Friday, and appeared emotional but evidence and an investigation by the Sheriff's office tell a different story.

The tearful 21-year-old confessed but not convicted killer, Audrik Matevosian, appeared in court in Madera for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Matevosian confessed to authorities he murdered 75- year-old Robert "Bob" Boyajian, a prominent real estate agent in Fresno County, last weekend.

"My office filed charges specifically murder charges against Mr. Matevosian. We also filed charges for using a gun, and also three special circumstances which makes it so his bail is at no bail, so he won't be able to bail out on those charges," says Madera County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Dupras.

The suspect and victim were family friends.

Metavosian's parents say they are too heartbroken to talk on camera but shared in a statement, "We are saddened, shocked, and devastated beyond what words can express."

They continue, "Even Bob considered him like his own grandson, which is why this is so much more tragic and heartbreaking." and add, "We don't agree with Audrik's actions nor condone the choices that he made."

The Madera County Sheriff's office says the suspect planned the murder for money.

And had even purchased a body bag from Amazon a week prior.

"He changed his story multiple times. Ultimately, he confessed to killing Mr. Boygian around midnight on Saturday and then drove his body to the Mojave desert where he buried him in a cave," says Madera County Sheriff, Tyson Pogue.

While evidence is stacked against the suspect, the Madera county DA's office says a case like this can take up to two years.

"These types of cases, as you can imagine and we've experienced, take some time to wind through the court system. We wanna make sure we do the right," explains Dupras.

The suspect will be back in court next Tuesday and the following Monday for a preliminary hearing.

