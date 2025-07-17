Madera County deputies to provide update today on missing 75-year-old man

Robert ''Bob'' Boyajian was last seen Saturday in Bass Lake, where the sheriff's office says he lives and operates Boyajian Realty.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office will be providing an update on a missing man.

Deputies have been searching for 75-year-old Robert "Bob" Boyajian, who was last seen on Saturday in Bass Lake.

Boyajian has been in the real estate business for nearly 45 years and is well-known in both the Bass Lake and Fresno communities.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue will be holding a press conference at 12 pm. We will be streaming the event. Check back for updates.