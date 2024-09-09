22-year-old man shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Fresno over the weekend.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Fresno over the weekend.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Fresno over the weekend.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Fresno over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2:30 pm on Saturday in the area of Cherry Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

Fresno police say 22-year-old Alfonso Salgado was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway.

Salgado did not survive his injuries.

An 18-year-old who was with Salgado was also shot and taken to the hospital.

The teen was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

Officials are now asking for the community's help in identifying the shooter.

"We're always looking to the community to help us out. We're asking them.," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

"There are witnesses who were present. We did speak to some of these witnesses but we know other people were present. We're gonna be asking for their help."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

You can also remain completely anonymous by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.