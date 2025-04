24th annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive underway

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 24th annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive is underway.

The two-day event runs from 6 am to 6 pm at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

All donors will receive a free rodeo blood drive t-shirt while supplies last, along with the opportunity to win other prizes.

The rodeo action starts Wednesday with professional bull riders.

Thursday starts the roping and riding action.