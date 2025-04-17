25-year-old man arrested for stabbing younger brother in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been arrested for an early Wednesday morning stabbing that sent his younger brother to the hospital.

Police say it happened at an apartment complex on Alamos and Woodrow near Fresno State around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the 21-year-old victim with a stab wound to his upper arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers say the victim and his 25-year-old brother, Juan Gonzalez, were involved in an argument.

That's when they say Gonzalez pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed his younger brother.

Gonzalez was the one to flag down officers and was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.