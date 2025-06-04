27-year-old bicyclist killed in Merced County crash, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Merced County.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Belcher near Highway 59.

CHP Officers say a 23-year-old driving a Toyota pickup was on Belcher along with the 27-year-old bike rider.

Investigators do not know which way the bike rider was going or how the collision took place.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The driver involved was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Officers do not suspect DUI, but say it's still early in the investigation.