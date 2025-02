27-year-old man found dead in Reedley identified

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man found dead in Reedley over the weekend.

He is 27-year-old Justin Ontiveros from Reedley.

Police found him on the ground unconscious just before 6:30 am Sunday at Buttonwillow and Myra Avenues.

Officers immediately began CPR, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Ontiveros had no obvious signs of severe trauma.

The cause of the death is under investigation.