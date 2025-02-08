3 arrested, including teen, for cash register robberies in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two adults and a teenager have been arrested in connection to a string of cash register robberies in Fresno.

Fresno Police say the first robbery happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, around 4:45 p.m. at the River Park Best Buy.

Officers say a man walked behind the cash registers and stole two of them before running out the front door. The man was last seen running through the parking lot alongside another suspect before getting into a getaway car.

Minutes after that robbery, the Deli Delicious on Shields and Blackstone avenues reported that a man had robbed their cash register.

Investigators say the employees tried to stop the man, but he got away in a nearby car, which matched the description of the car used in the Best Buy robbery.

Detectives later linked the two robberies and identified the suspects as Anthony Bryan Rojas and Raymond Rojas.

The two were later stopped by Reedley Police officers, who found Raymond Rojas in possession of a large amount of cash.

Investigators say Anthony Rojas was arrested for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime in the Best Buy incident.

Raymond Rojas was arrested for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime in both incidents.

Police say a third suspect, identified as a teen, was also arrested in the City of Sanger.

The missing cash registers were later found abandoned by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.