3 Fresno High students arrested for sexually assaulting child, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Fresno High School students are in juvenile hall Thursday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they arrested three 14-year-old boys on campus after a school resource officer was told they were sharing explicit video earlier this month.

Investigators say that the video showed the boys sexually assaulting the child.

All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges, including a lewd act with force or fear.

A 4th suspect was identified but has since moved to Mexico.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.