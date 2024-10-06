3 gang-members arrested for shooting man at Tulare County party, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three gang members have been arrested for shooting a man at a Tulare County party.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was called to a home just before midnight Saturday for a large party with shots fired in the community of Yettem.

More gunshots were heard as deputies arrived at the house.

Deputies were then directed to a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what specifically led up to the shooting but investigators say the man shot was one of several who had confronted the gang members for bringing guns to the party.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Daniel Tanguma of Porterville, 20-year-old Jacob Salinas of Porterville and 18-year-old Mathew Mejia of Visalia.

All three were booked into jail on attempted murder and weapon charges.

Deputies say the victim does not have any gang ties.