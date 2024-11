3 hospitalized following crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital following a crash in Tulare County.

A white Honda Civic and a truck collided on Avenue 96 and Road 208 -- near Terra Bella just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Three people suffered major injuries and had to be rescued using the "jaws of life".

One person was airlifted to the hospital, while the others were taken by ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.