3 people hospitalized in fog-related crash in Merced County, CHP says

Three people are in the hospital following a crash in Merced County on Saturday. The CHP says that fog was a factor in the crash.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital following a crash in Merced County.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 165 near Williams Avenue, just outside of Hilmar in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was driving south on 165 and tried passing a car in front of him in the fog.

He ended up side-swiping a box truck and crashing head-on with a pick-up truck heading north on 165.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Two men in their 50s in the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

A woman driving behind the truck ended up hitting some debris from the crash.

Authorities say fog did play a factor in the crash.