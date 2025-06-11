3 suspects arrested, 1 on the run after Visalia stabbing and carjacking

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested for a carjacking and stabbing that left a woman injured in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Described as mostly peaceful by locals, the area of Burke and Main Street is usually filled with people grabbing a bite in downtown Visalia or going to the movies during the week.

But Tuesday night, around 10:50 p.m., was different.

Visalia police say an officer was flagged down by a woman, who had been stabbed in the stomach, and her car had been stolen.

"A short time later, the officer spotted the carjacked vehicle heading South on Locust Street near Tulare Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop at the time, and the vehicle failed to yield," says Liz Jones with the Visalia Police Department.

Police say the driver continued onto Noble Avenue and Burke Street with the stolen car and then intentionally rammed into a police unit.

That officer is okay.

The stolen car came to a complete stop on Ben Maddox Way and Mineral King.

"Four suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. A police K9 was deployed and helped take three of the four suspects into custody. There were two men and one seventeen-year-old female juvenile who were arrested," explains Jones.

29-year-old Kristopher Geidi and 18-year-old Matthew Mejia were the two men.

They are all facing multiple felony charges.

As police continued to investigate what led up to the alleged stabbing and carjacking, the situation is concerning for a nearby restaurant manager.

"It really bothers me," mentions Keith Korsgadem, Manager of Crawdaddy's in Downtown Visalia.

Keith continues, "My family and my friends are hanging around here, I want the community to be safe, and feel free to come down and know that they are not gonna have trouble when they come here or anywhere else in Visalia."

The manager also mentions that nearby parking structures would benefit from adding security cameras.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

The victim is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the local department.

