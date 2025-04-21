30-year-old who drowned in Kings River identified

One person has died following a water rescue at Fresno County's Avocado Lake on Easter Sunday.

One person has died following a water rescue at Fresno County's Avocado Lake on Easter Sunday.

One person has died following a water rescue at Fresno County's Avocado Lake on Easter Sunday.

One person has died following a water rescue at Fresno County's Avocado Lake on Easter Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who drowned in the Kings River on Sunday has been identified as 30-year-old Everardo Sucedo.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was called out just after 4 pm on Sunday for two men struggling to stay afloat.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Deputies went to Winton Park to find them. One of them was on an island downstream. Sucedo was nearby, submerged in the water.

He was taken by helicopter for medical treatment, but ultimately died.

The other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are urging the community to stay out of rivers even as temperatures rise due to low water temperature and strong currents.