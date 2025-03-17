34-year-old shot and killed at Orange Cove apartment identified

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment on Sunday afternoon.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 34-year-old who was shot and killed at an apartment in Orange Cove has been identified as Rudy Veloz.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Orchard Village apartments on South Avenue and Orange Street.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Orange Cove officers arrived to the scene first and found Veloz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Veloz was rushed to a hospital in Reedley, where he died.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, ran from the scene but was found and arrested by Fresno County deputies.

Investigators say the teen suspect knew the victim, but a motive for the shooting has not been released.