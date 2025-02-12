24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
3rd annual Foundation for Fresno Unified Students Suit Drive

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:30PM
The 3rd annual Suit Drive hosted by the Foundation for Fresno Unified Students runs through February 21.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to help Central California students look their best as they head into the professional world.

The 3rd annual Foundation for Fresno Unified Students Suit Drive is happening now.

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with executive officer Linda Laettner to hear about the items they're collecting and how the donations can impact a student's life.

The third annual Suit Drive hosted by the Foundation for Fresno Unified Students runs through February 21.

To find your nearest donation location, click here.

