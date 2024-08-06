3rd suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Visalia bar

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a third suspect in custody in connection to the shooting death of a young father outside a Visalia bar.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Tyrell Threadgill in Southern California.

The Hanford man now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 28, 22-year old Angel Salazar was killed after gunfire erupted outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street.

Two other people were injured.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Deonte Crawford for murder and a 16-year-old for conspiracy to commit murder.

Detectives believe the crime involves gangs.