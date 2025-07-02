4 men rescued from Kings River in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning new details about the rescue of four men from the Kings River in Fresno County.

Just before 2:30 pm Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Riverbend and Annadale in Sanger.

The group of young men reportedly found themselves in trouble after struggling to float through some rapids.

Three of the men found safety on an island, while the other managed to grab hold of a tree.

First responders eventually reached the three men stuck on the island by boat, while the sheriff's office used a helicopter to hoist the other from the water.

All four men were wearing life jackets, which the sheriff's office says contributed to a positive outcome.