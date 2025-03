4 people stabbed in Atwater, suspect in custody, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been hospitalized following a stabbing in Atwater on Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened at about 11 am in the area of Atwater Boulevard and First Street.

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident.

A suspect is in custody.

The victims' conditions are not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.