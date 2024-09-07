4-year-old girl killed after being attacked by family's dog identified

Loved ones of a 4-year-old Visalia girl are grieving her loss after the family's dog attacked her.

Loved ones of a 4-year-old Visalia girl are grieving her loss after the family's dog attacked her.

Loved ones of a 4-year-old Visalia girl are grieving her loss after the family's dog attacked her.

Loved ones of a 4-year-old Visalia girl are grieving her loss after the family's dog attacked her.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones of a Visalia girl are grieving her loss after the family's dog attacked her.

Authorities say 4-year-old Zoey Hawkins was killed on Wednesday night.

They say the family's pit bull attacked Zoey around 8 o'clock after she had just played in a backyard kiddie pool.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Visalia Police say an investigation revealed no signs of neglect and the reason for the dog attacked is still unknown.

A GoFundMe page has now been setup to help the family with funeral and memorial service costs.

