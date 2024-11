46-year-old Hanford man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Hanford for possessing child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday morning, Police served a search warrant at the home of Lino Lerma on Ivy and Irwin streets.

The operation came after they received a tip in October from the "internet crimes against children task force."

Lerma was arrested and booked in the Kings County Jail on a felony charge.

His bail has been set at $10,000.