4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area, rattling large swath of SoCal, USGS says

BARSTOW, Calif. -- A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the Barstow area Monday afternoon, rattling a large portion of Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 1 p.m. at a depth of nearly six miles. Shaking was felt in Calabasas, Los Angeles, Glendale and beyond.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said there were no reports of injuries or damage in their area.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported from other regions.

Renown seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones weighed in on X, saying that the temblor was located near the Calico fault - which crosses the Mojave.

"We have seen quakes this size many times in the Mojave Desert," she posted, adding that because Monday's quake was more than 50 km from the San Andreas fault, it will not change the probability of a San Andreas earthquake.