5 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 20-year-old mother in Hanford

A family is mourning the loss of a young mother in Hanford as questions regarding who shot her remain unanswered.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old during a home invasion in Hanford.

Police say the following people are now in custody:



22-year-old Dominic Spain

22-year-old Aiyana Jeff

19-year-old Gerald Villasenor

18-year-oldJulian Woods

17-year-old juvenile

Nana Jeff Silva was at her home on Holt Avenue in April when police say the group entered. She was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where she died.

A loved one told Action News she heard the young mother pleading with the shooters, saying her last words were "Please don't do this, there are children here."

Police conducted over 50 search warrants during the investigation, which led them to identify the five suspects.

Authorities believe that Silva was an innocent bystander.

Nana's family ultimately decided to donate her organs.

While arrests have been made, police are urging anyone with more information to come forward.