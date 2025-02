5 arrested on drug and gun charges in Mariposa County, deputies say

Five people are in custody accused of drug and firearm charges in Mariposa County.

Five people are in custody accused of drug and firearm charges in Mariposa County.

Five people are in custody accused of drug and firearm charges in Mariposa County.

Five people are in custody accused of drug and firearm charges in Mariposa County.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people are in custody accused of drug and firearm charges in Mariposa County.

On Wednesday, Mariposa County Sheriff deputies served a warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Highway 140.

Deputies found 18 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and two ounces of methamphetamine.

Four felony and one misdemeanor arrests were made.