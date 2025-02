Over 50 pounds of illegal mushrooms found during traffic stop in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pounds of produce were found in a pick-up truck, but not kind headed for the grocery store.

The California Highway Patrol says it took more than 50 pounds of illegal mushrooms off the streets of Merced County.

Last week, officers pulled over 35-year-old Philip Yoon on I-5 near Nees Avenue.

That's when K-9 "Shei" alerted her handler to the presence of narcotics.

Officers say the mushrooms were then discovered- worth about $80,000.

Yoon faces a number of drug charges.