Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Kern County, USGS says

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Kern County on Tuesday night, rattling communities across California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 9:09 pm near Lamont, which is just southwest of Bakersfield.

The shaking was confirmed to have been felt in several local communities, including Fresno, Reedley and Lindsay.

The quake was also felt across Southern California and along the Central Coast.

Data from the USGS shows that the quake was followed by at least two dozen aftershocks measuring 3.0 or higher in the Lamont and Grapevine areas.

One of the largest earthquakes this region has seen is the 7.5 magnitude Kern County earthquake in July 1952, which killed 12 people and caused property damage estimated at $60 million.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones said the quake did not occur on a known fault that is already mapped in the USGS database.

Jones says that area of the state has been struck by major earthquakes in the past, including a deadly 7.5 magnitude quake in 1952.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says it is monitoring the impacts of the quake.

So far, no damage to any buildings or injuries have been reported.

The USGS first estimated the magnitude of the quake to 5.7 before later downgrading it to 5.3, then 5.2.

