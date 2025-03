6 hospitalized with minor injuries following multi-car crash in Tulare County

Six people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County Saturday morning.

Six people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County Saturday morning.

Six people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County Saturday morning.

Six people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County Saturday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Saturday morning on northbound Highway 99 near Avenue 184.

Investigators say seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.