62nd annual Greek Fest returning to Fresno this weekend

This weekend, hundreds of families will head to St. George's Church in central Fresno for the Valley's most revered celebration of Greek culture and tradition.

This weekend, hundreds of families will head to St. George's Church in central Fresno for the Valley's most revered celebration of Greek culture and tradition.

This weekend, hundreds of families will head to St. George's Church in central Fresno for the Valley's most revered celebration of Greek culture and tradition.

This weekend, hundreds of families will head to St. George's Church in central Fresno for the Valley's most revered celebration of Greek culture and tradition.

This weekend, hundreds of families will head to St. George's Church in central Fresno for the Valley's most revered celebration of Greek culture and tradition.

The 62nd annual Greek Fest is happening this Friday through Sunday.

On Wednesday, Peterangelo and Vasili joined Action News to give a preview of the event.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.