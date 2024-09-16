Nearly 70 veterans part of 29th Central Valley Honor Flight

The latest Central Valley Honor Flight will be heading to Washington, DC from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The latest Central Valley Honor Flight will be heading to Washington, DC from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The latest Central Valley Honor Flight will be heading to Washington, DC from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The latest Central Valley Honor Flight will be heading to Washington, DC from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 70 veterans from Central California will be off on their "trip of a lifetime."

The latest Central Valley Honor Flight will be heading to Washington, DC from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The veterans come from seven counties across the Valley, all of whom fought to defend America's freedom as far back as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

They'll get the chance to visit their respective memorials in the Nation's Capitol, then return to the Fresno airport on Wednesday to a hero's welcome.

The Honor Flight is made possible through private and public donations.

It is free of charge to veterans.

The first Honor Flight took place 11 years ago.

You are welcome to join in the ceremony at the airport this Wednesday when they return, sometime after 5 pm.