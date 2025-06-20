70,000 pounds of juice spills onto Highway 99 after multi-car crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A truck driver was taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash that ended with 70,000 pounds of juice spilling onto a Fresno highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened after 2:45 a.m. Friday on Highway 99 near Herndon Avenue.

Officers say the driver of the semi-truck lost control and hit a nearby embankment, causing the semi to overturn into the two right lanes.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries to their arm.

The CHP says another semi-truck tried to avoid the overturned semi and was rear-ended by a Ford F-250. Both drivers walked away with mild injuries.

All lanes of Highway 99 were initially blocked due to the crash but now traffic is open to one lane.

Authorities say it will take another three hours for all lanes to reopen.

