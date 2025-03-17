74-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County identified

An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in Fresno County Saturday morning.

An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in Fresno County Saturday morning.

An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in Fresno County Saturday morning.

An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in Fresno County Saturday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Fresno County has been identified as 74-year-old Maria Paredes.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Investigators say she was using a walker in the westbound lanes of Clinton Avenue, just east of Bond Street, around 5:30 am Saturday when she was hit.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911, but Paredes died.

Investigators say the area is extremely dark because there are no streetlights.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.