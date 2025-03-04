75-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Merced County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Shanks Road and Lewis Circle in Delhi.

The California Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old woman was using the crosswalk when she was hit.

She died as emergency crews were rushing her to a local hospital.

The 77-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.