87-year-old man navigating a new normal after losing house in Eaton Fire

It has been almost one month since the devastating Southern California fires.

Arnold Williams Senior is still struggling to find his way a month after his house burned down in the deadly Eaton Fire.

Arnold Williams Senior is still struggling to find his way a month after his house burned down in the deadly Eaton Fire.

Arnold Williams Senior is still struggling to find his way a month after his house burned down in the deadly Eaton Fire.

Arnold Williams Senior is still struggling to find his way a month after his house burned down in the deadly Eaton Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arnold Williams Senior is still struggling to find his way a month after his house burned down in the deadly Eaton Fire.

"You're not at home until you sit to yourself and say this is my house, other than that you're visiting people," said Eaton Fire victim, Arnold Williams Sr.

The 87-year-old is now staying with his son in northwest Fresno.

While he's grateful for the safe haven, he says nothing will compare to the home he lost, where he lived for over five decades.

"I don't know what to expect day by day, every day is different," said Williams Sr.

There's now only remains among the rubble where his house once stood on Rubio Road in Altadena.

Arnold's son, who is a retired firefighter with Fresno County/CAL FIRE, grew up there and was able to survey the damage.

"I've seen a lot of fires but I've never seen nothing like this before. Been in a lot of fires and never seen nothing like this before," said Williams Jr.

Now, as his father suffers from early stages of dementia, Arnold Jr. has turned into a full-time caretaker, waking up twice a night to check on his dad.

"Never in a million years I thought he would be here with us," Arnold Jr. began explaining.

"Neither did I," added Arnold Sr.

"It's a learning experience. We have to make sure he eats right. Make sure that he has all his needs," continued Arnold Jr.

Throughout the last 30 days, Arnold Sr. has tried to focus on the future, but it has been a challenge as he's still unsure how much his insurance will cover.

"I want to get another home where my other one stood, it can be rebuilt but I don't know what I'm going to do yet though," said Williams Sr.

But for now, his son says they need clothes and food for his father, but more importantly, love and support.

"A little bit goes a long way, he left with the clothes on his back, and starting all over again," said Williams Jr.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.