9-month-old baby tests positive for cocaine in Tulare County, 2 in custody, authorities say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody after authorities say a nine-month-old tested positive for cocaine in Tulare County.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Ashley Flores and 32-year-old Casey Willibank originally took the baby to the emergency room for a high fever.

During tests, officials say the baby was positive for cocaine.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant and searched a home in Lindsay around 5 am Tuesday, where deputies found drugs.

Flores and Willibank were taken into custody for child endangerment.

Welfare services took the baby and two other children at the home.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact deputies.