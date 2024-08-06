Ag Watch: Friesen Farms in Kingsburg

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is always a time when families hit local stands in search of the freshest produce.

Sweet locally-grown peaches and nectarines are ripening quickly in the Valley sun.

This year's crop at Friesen Farms in Kingsburg has been a a heavy one.

"We're kind of proud of it because it seems like it's very sweet and the fruit is very juicy. It's been fairly bountiful," said Bruce Friese of Friesen Farms.

For those who prefer their fruit fresh off the tree, Friesen Farms operates a fruit stand at Saginaw near Zediker in Kingsburg.

"We have yellow peaches, yellow nectarines, plums, pluots, white peaches, white nectarines," explained Breanna Friesen.

A shaded warehouse replaced a much smaller stand the family used to run.

"Yes, a lot more space. We can actually move around. We're not on top of each other, so it's really nice. We're really grateful for it," said Breanna.

"We'll grow probably 50 different varieties here on the farm," Bruce said.

Four generations of Friesens have farmed in the Valley.

Breanna's mother, Paula, is always helping folks with any questions about the crop.

"These are yellow peaches, and these are actually free stones, so they would be very great for jamming because they just pop off the pit," said Breanna.

This space is a far cry from the family's first stand in the early 80s.

They started selling apricots not damaged by hail that year.

"We thought maybe we should take a little bin. flip it upside down, put a piece of wood on it and maybe put some bags out here and the people came and started to buy them," said Bruce.

Now, people come from all over to buy fruit.

"We get some actually from down south. They'll come up for summertime vacation and they come every year," Breanna said.

Every year brings challenges. July brought excessive heat.

"It puts a lot of stress on the trees. A lot of extra water for the trees," said Breanna.

But that doesn't make farming any less enjoyable for Bruce Friesen.

"The diversity of it. From the beginning to the end of it, it's fun to see all the seasons," said Bruce.

The Friesen family runs its stand Monday through Saturday.

Fresh fruit should be available through the end of the month.

