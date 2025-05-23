To take advantage of the one-way flight discount, you must book your trip by Saturday, May 24.

Allegiant begins direct flights between Fresno and Portland

Allegiant officially kicked off its service Thursday between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Portland International Airport.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Direct flights have begun from Fresno to Portland, Oregon.

To celebrate, the company has announced one-way flights starting at $42.

The new flights take off Sundays and Thursdays through the end of August.

Flight schedules can be found on Allegiant's website.

To take advantage of the one-way flight discount, you must book your trip by Saturday, May 24.